Pandian claims BJD to win 115 Odisha assembly seats, 15 LS constituencies

Bhubaneswar, Jun 1 (PTI) Senior BJD leader V K Pandian on Saturday claimed that the ruling party in Odisha would win more than 115 of the 147 assembly seats and secure 15 of the 21 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state.

His claim comes on a day when the state's fourth and final round of elections is underway.

Taking to X, Pandian said, “The BJD is winning 85 assembly seats after 3rd phase polls and with the 4th phase today, it will end up winning more than 115 seats out of a total of 147 and 15 Lok Sabha seats out of 21.” The bureaucrat-turned-BJD leader also said that the party will form the government in the state with more than a three-fourth majority.

The BJD had, in 2019, won 113 assembly seats and 12 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state.

“We are grateful to the people of Odisha for blessing us and we are committed to provide strong and transformational governance to Odisha,” BJD spokesperson Sasmit Patra said.

Earlier, the opposition BJP claimed that it would win over 75 assembly seats and form a government in the state, besides winning above 16 Lok Sabha constituencies in Odisha.

The counting of votes will be on June 4.

During the election campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the people of Odisha to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the BJP government in the state on June 10.

The BJD claimed that it would form the government for the sixth consecutive time and party president Naveen Patnaik would take the oath on June 9. PTI AAM BDC