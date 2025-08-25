Pandian has taken retirement from politics, but not from Naveen Patnaik: BJD

Bhubaneswar, Aug 25 (PTI) The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Monday said that bureaucrat-turned-politician V K Pandian might have announced his retirement from politics, but not from former chief minister Naveen Patnaik.

The BJD made this announcement at a press conference addressed by party's spokespersons Lenin Mohanty and Tambunath Panda.

"The people of Odisha know very well that V K Pandian has announced his retirement from active politics, not from former chief minister Naveen Patnaik. Therefore, there should be no dirty politics about Pandian," Mohanty told reporters here.

The BJD's clarification in regard to Pandian came hours after BJP MLA Saroj Padhi made some adverse remarks against the former IAS officer.

Padhi, earlier in the day, had accused Pandian of eyeing the BJD's fund, the amount of which would be nearly Rs 1,000 crore. "Pandian remains glued to Patnaik only for party fund. Therefore, he sidelined many BJD leaders who were once close to Patnaik. His real motive is no longer hidden," Padhi alleged.

The BJP MLA's statement sparked a political controversy.

"The BJP leaders, including Padhi, are utterly frustrated after knowing that the government has failed to meet the aspirations of the people. BJD will continue to win the upcoming rural polls in 2027 and the general elections in 2019. Patnaik will again become chief minister," Mohanty claimed.

Referring to Patnaik and Pandian's relationship, the BJD in a statement said: "We do not need to give clarification to the people of the BJP who are close to Patnaik. They are just afraid of Patnaik and fear of losing the next elections." The regional outfit claimed that the BJD is a successful political party and its president, Naveen Patnaik, is the most popular leader in the state. Two days ago, BJD leader and opposition chief whip in the Assembly, Pramila Mallik, had also said: "It is another matter whom Patnaik will choose to assist him. It is his personal matter, and there should be no politics over this." However, issues relating to Pandian are being discussed in the political circles in the state since August 20, when Patnaik was admitted to a private hospital. Pandian and his Sujata Karthikeyan Rout were found at the hospital, and the party also released two videos of him.

The first video, released on August 20, showed that Patnaik, while being discharged from the hospital, came out holding Pandian's hand.

The second video, which was released within 24 hours, showed that Pandian was very much present when Patnaik's elder brother, Prem Patnaik, was being briefed by the doctors on the treatment and health of the Leader of Opposition in the Odisha Assembly.

Pandian was also seen on July 12 at Naveen Niwas when Patnaik returned from his spine surgery in Mumbai.

The bureaucrat-turned-politician had announced his "sanyas" from active politics on June 9, 2024, after he was held responsible by a section of people for the regional party's defeat in Lok Sabha and state Assembly elections.

Pandian had opted for voluntary retirement from civil service in October 2023 and officially joined the BJD next month.

Before the 2024 elections, though Pandian did not take any official post in the party, he was a star campaigner for the BJD and covered all the 147 assembly segments in the state. PTI AAM AAM RG