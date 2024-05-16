Pandian should find Ratna Bhandar key by June 10 or else BJP will find it: Himanta

Bhubaneswar, May 16 (PTI) The BJP will ensure that the missing key of the Ratna Bhandar at Puri's Jagannath temple is found if it is voted to power in Odisha, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday.

Sarma addressed back-to-back election rallies in Brajarajnagar in Jharsuguda, Bonai in Sundargarh district, Attabira in Bargarh and Jatni in Khurda district.

"Whenever I come to Odisha, I feel sad because someone has grabbed the key of Ratna Bhandar of Jagannath temple even though Odisha is a 'Hindu state'. As per norms, an inventory of valuables in the Ratna Bhandar should be prepared every three years. But, forget about inventory, the key of the Ratna Bhandar is missing," he said.

"While Naveen-babu is sitting idle, no one knows what Pandian is doing. I don't know if Pandian is a Hindu. If he is a Hindu, he should find the Ratna Bhandar's key," he added.

Sarma said that if Pandian is unable to find Ratna Bhandar's key before June 10, the BJP will find it after forming the government here.

"No one can do injustice to Hindus because the Hindus have built India. Hindus have served the nation for 5,000 years and will continue to do so till the moon and sun exist," he added.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnudeo Sai, who also addressed multiple rallies in the state, said that PM Narendra Modi considers 140 crore Indians as his family and works for them for 18 hours a day.

"After Modi came to power, women were empowered, Jan-Dhan bank accounts were opened, toilets were built, and piped water supply was provided to houses," he said.

Sai addressed rallies in Sundargarh district, Bijepur in Bargarh district and Birmaharajpur in Sonepur district.

Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav, who campaigned Hinjili in Ganjam district -- the home turf of CM Patnaik, claimed the BJP was now on the path to victory in Odisha.

"The killing of a BJP worker by BJD goons in Khalikote is condemnable. The manner in which BJP workers are being attacked is not good for the democracy," he said, demanding strict action against those involved.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Faggan Singh Kulaste claimed at a press conference that the people of Odisha have made up their minds to form a "double-engine" government of BJP in the state.

"Once BJP forms government in the state, people of Odisha will get employment in the local industries," he said. PTI BBM BBM SOM