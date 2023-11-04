Pandian visits Jagannath temple, directs expediting work for rebuilding ancient mutts

Puri, Nov 4 (PTI) Senior Odisha government official VK Pandian visited the Jagannath Temple in Puri in the early hours of Saturday, and directed authorities to rebuild the centuries-old mutts that were demolished for the heritage corridor project within time.

Pandian, the chairman of '5T' — technology-led transformative initiatives undertaken by the state government, visited the temple around 4.30 am, and asked officials to complete the ongoing project by December 15.

For rebuilding the mutts, he asked the officials to work in collaboration with the stakeholders and give importance to the history and traditions, a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office said.

Twenty-two ancient mutts, well connected with different rituals of the 12th-century shine, were demolished for the heritage corridor project, officials said.

Pandian also asked the authorities to plant various indigenous trees and shrubs associated with Jagannath culture in the landscaping work of the project. He also suggested the installation of small replicas of the temple near the shrine's boundary wall.

He directed that the roads connecting the temple be kept free from encroachment.

Besides, he also stressed on proper arrangements for parking of two-wheelers, shifting of various materials from near the temple's boundary wall and timely completion of electricity works.

Pandian also reviewed the progress of the development of various facilities for devotees, the 'Pramod Udyan' and 'Shree Setu' bridge.

He had also visited the temple around the same time last Saturday.

On Friday, Shree Jagannath Temple Management Committee chairman Dibyasingha Deb said that the project will be open to the public on January 17. PTI AAM AAM SOM