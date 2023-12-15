V K Pandian will not contest upcoming elections in 2024: BJD

Bhubaneswar: Ending all speculations on Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's close aide, V Karthikeyan Pandian, the ruling BJD on Friday clarified that the former IAS officer is unlikely to contest the upcoming elections for Lok Sabha and state Assembly in 2024.

This clarification was issued by BJD senior vice-president Debi Prasad Mishra at a press briefing after the party's state executive committee meeting here.

"Pandian has given clarification today that he will not contest in the upcoming elections," Mishra said.

However, Mishra said that there is no issue if Pandian decides to contest elections.

Replying to a question, Mishra said that there was a misinformation campaign regarding Pandian contesting the elections. He has announced to work for the people of Odisha with full dedication, the BJD leader said.

"After so much rumours, Pandian today cleared his stand on contesting elections. He has said that he will not contest elections. Though there is no problem if he decides to contest, but people should refrain from spreading rumors," Mishra said.

Following Pandian's joining the BJD on November 27, 2023, there were rumours that the former IAS officer will contest elections.

After taking voluntary retirement from the government service on October 23, 2023, Pandian was appointed as the chairman of the state's flagship 5T (transformational initiative) and Navin (new) Odisha scheme in the rank of cabinet minister to work directly under the chief minister.