Pandian’s bureaucrat wife shifted to finance department after EC order

Bhubaneswar, May 3 (PTI) Odisha government on Friday transferred and posted senior bureaucrat Sujata R Kartikeyan as special secretary in the finance department following an order by the Election Commission.

Kartikeyam, wife of BJD leader V K Pandian, was earlier holding the post of commissioner-cum-secretary in the department of Mission Shakti, with additional charge of Odia language, literature and culture (OLL&C) department.

According to a notification by the general administration department, health and family welfare department secretary Shalini Pandit has been given additional charge of Mission Shakti department & OLL&C department.

Kartikeyan's transfer was prompted by allegations of misuse of public office, leading the EC to relocate her to a non-public dealing department.

The BJP had previously approached the poll panel, urging Kartikeyan's removal from her position, alleging her active involvement as a representative of the ruling BJD in the state. PTI AAM AAM MNB