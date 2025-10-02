Pandit Chhannulal Mishra: The spiritual voice of Indian classical music goes silent

Mirzapur (UP), Oct 2 (PTI) Pandit Chhannulal Mishra, one of the greats of Hindustani classical music who melded folk and ragas, culture and devotion, and sang to us of the joy of Holi, the yearning for 'sawan' and timeless tales from the Ramayana, died here on Thursday. He was 89.

That Thursday was Dussehra, the day in the Ram katha when good vanquished evil, was perhaps a coincidence that the vocalist, described by some as a revered spiritual voice of the Banaras gharana and the voice of Kashi, would have enjoyed.

The Padma Bhushan awardee, known for his rare gift of turning his performances into a conversation with the divine and his masterful command over various music styles, breathed his last around 4 am.

Mishra, who lost his wife Manorama and a daughter, Sangeeta, during Covid, had been staying in Mirzapur for some time with his youngest daughter's family. He leaves behind his son, tabla player Ramkumar Mishra, and three daughters.

According to his family, Mishra's health deteriorated late Wednesday night.

"He was admitted to the hospital for the last 17-18 days with age-related issues. He passed away at home this morning at around 4 am," his daughter Namrata Mishra told PTI.

Though trained in the Kirana gharana’s 'khayal gayaki', Mishra earned wider acclaim as a master of thumri, while also making significant contributions to other forms such as dadra, chaiti, kajri and bhajan.

His deeply moving renditions include "Sawan Jhar Lagela Dheere Dheere", a soulful kajri steeped in monsoon longing, "Kaise Sajan Ghar Jaibe", a heart-wrenching thumri exploring themes of separation and devotion, and his powerful sohar renditions -- traditional folk songs that celebrate the joy of childbirth. One of his most popular perhaps is the evocative “Barsan Laagi Badriya” with Girija Devi.

A purist, Mishra mostly stayed away from lending his voice to Bollywood songs, However, brought classical richness to some tracks like "Saans Albeli" and "Kaun Si Dor" for the 2011 film "Aarakshan", successfully bridging the gap between traditional and popular music.

President Droupadi Murmu said his death was an "irreparable loss to Indian music".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who hailed the vocalist for his invaluable contribution to Indian arts, noted that Mishra was one of the proposers for his candidature from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat in 2014. His renditions carried the essence of the city's musical heritage, Modi said in a statement.

"I am deeply saddened by the passing of renowned classical vocalist Pandit Chhannulal Mishra ji. Throughout his life, he remained devoted to the enrichment of Indian art and culture.

“He not only brought classical music closer to the masses but also played a vital role in showcasing Indian traditions on the global stage... In this moment of grief, I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," the PM posted on X.

According to Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, who expressed his deep sadness at the death of the maestro of the Banaras Gharana of Hindustani classical music, Mishra’s lifelong dedication enriched Indian music and culture.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also expressed his grief at Mishra's death.

"You dedicated your entire life to the upliftment of Indian classical music. Your singing is an inspiration to art practitioners,. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to grant salvation to the departed soul and give strength to his bereaved family, followers, and fans to bear this immense grief...," he posted on X.

Born in 1936 in Hariharpur village, Azamgarh, Mishra was initiated into music by his father, the late Pandit Badri Prasad Mishra. He was later trained in the Kirana gharana style under Ustad Abdul Ghani Khan, and was further mentored by renowned musicologist Thakur Jaidev Singh, who helped refine his understanding of the deeper nuances of Indian classical music.

His ties to music also extended into his marital family -- his father-in-law was the acclaimed tabla maestro Pandit Anokhe Lal.

An immensely knowledgeable artist, with an illustrious career spanning over six decades, Mishra expressed his concern over the declining interest among the youth in pursuing classical arts in an interview with PTI in 2020.

It was a trend he believed was threatening the survival of a tradition that has represented India's rich cultural heritage for centuries.

"Nobody is coming to learn these days... they have become masters in their heads. They think that just because they can sing a 'taan' better than guru ji, there's no need to learn. What they don't understand is learning an art requires seriousness, it requires a great deal of patience," he said.

In her tribute to the late artiste, celebrated folk singer Malini Awasthi said he was one of the first artists in the classical tradition to earn deep respect across diverse forms -- from khayal and thumri to bhajans dedicated to Bholenath and Devi.

With his passing, "Kashi's folk voice has gone silent", she said.

Awasthi described him not only as a "master musician" but also as a "devout spiritualist", noting that it was this rare blend of musical brilliance and devotion that led audiences to request devotional songs alongside classical pieces during his performances.

Despite his widespread fame and regular invitations to perform in cities far and wide, she noted that he led a humble life, "residing in a small room barely large enough to fit three people".

"Mishra ji once said, 'All the children ask me to move, but how can I leave my God behind?' He would often recite sacred verses like Manas Ki Chaupai during his conversations. This humility and spiritual grounding were as much a part of his legacy as his profound musical genius," she told PTI Video.

Actor-singer Durga Jasraj, daughter of the legendary Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj, described his singing style as “distinct” and his stage presence as "magical" -- especially the way he would narrate the mythological backstories behind the songs he performed.

"He truly was one of the great pillars of Indian classical music. I got the news from his son; he had been unwell and bedridden for years. While it may be a relief to his body, we have lost a remarkable vocalist and an irreplaceable artist," she added.

Santoor maestro and music composer Pandit Abhay Sopori said Mishra's unparalleled artistry in khayal, thumri, dadra and devotional traditions enriched India's cultural heritage. "His loss leaves a void, but he will continue to inspire generations. RIP, Om Shanti. I extend my deep condolences to his family and music fans for this huge loss," said Sopori.