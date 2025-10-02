Pandit Chhannulal's legacy will inspire generations of musicians, artists: Modi

New Delhi, Oct 2 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed his grief at the death of noted classical singer Pandit Chhannulal Mishra, and said he made an invaluable contribution to establishing Indian musical traditions on a global stage.

Modi said it was his good fortune that he always received his affection and blessings.

He also noted that Mishra was one of the proposers for his candidature from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat in 2014.

It was a gesture that symbolised his deep-rooted commitment to the city and its evolving legacy, said an official statement, in which Modi emphasised that his legacy will continue to inspire generations of musicians, artists, and cultural enthusiasts.

The statement noted that Modi often described Mishra's affection for him as a personal privilege.

"Their relationship reflects a shared reverence for India's classical traditions, spiritual depth, and the transformative power of culture," it said.

Mishra made an invaluable contribution in taking classical music to the masses and establishing the Indian tradition globally, Modi said, lauding the leading exponent of Banaras Gharana of music as a lifelong devotee of Indian art and culture.

"His renditions carried the essence of the city's musical heritage. He mentored countless students in Kashi, ensuring that the city's musical traditions were preserved and passed on. Making his home in Varanasi was a hub of learning, devotion, and artistic excellence," the statement said.

The prime minister extended his condolences to his family members and admirers.

Mishra, 89, died of age-related ailments at his daughter's home in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur in the early hours of Thursday.

Mishra was conferred the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian honour, in 2020 by the government for his distinguished contribution to Indian classical music. PTI KR VN VN