Pandit Deendayal's ideals, thoughts profoundly impactful: Dhankhar

Jaipur, Sep 25 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday highlighted the contemporary relevance of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya's philosophy and said his ideals and thoughts are profoundly impactful.

Dhankhar, who was in Sikar to unveil a statue of Upadhyaya at the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Shekhawati University on his 108th birth anniversary, said people must learn extensively about him and strive to embody his philosophy in their lives.

The event also marked the inauguration of the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Samiti Udyan.

In his address, Dhankhar highlighted the contemporary relevance of Upadhyaya's philosophy, saying, "I am immensely pleased to be here. When I received the invitation, I naturally did not envision the significance of what I am witnessing today. I had only the name of a great man in mind. Today, I realise the essence of his teachings." He recalled his connection with the leader's philosophy, expressing gratitude for having been influenced by his teachings, saying, "His ideals and thoughts are profoundly impactful. We must learn extensively about Pandit Ji and strive to embody his philosophy in our lives." Emphasising the "transformative" impact of Upadhyaya's teachings, he said, "His focus was on individual development, empowering individuals to become integral parts of society." He further stressed the importance of addressing the needs of the last person in society, encapsulated in the concept of Antyodaya, which aims to uplift the most marginalised individuals.

Dhankhar called for collective action, encouraging students, teachers, and all attendees to participate in the prime minister's initiative to plant trees in their mother's name.

"Today, I'm reminded of two visionary leaders who share their birthdays. Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya and Chaudhary Devi Lal were both selfless thinkers who dedicated their lives to giving back to society," he said.

He recounted how visiting Chaudhary Devi Lal's statue at the Inspiration Hub of the New Parliament building evoked a deep connection, reminding him how the former deputy prime minister guided him into politics.

The vice president underscored the importance of India's hard-won independence, urging the youth to reflect on the lessons from the Emergency period.

"We must recognise the significance of India's independence, achieved with immense struggle. The 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas' reminds us of how our rights were undermined by one individual and an emergency was imposed to safeguard her position, leading to widespread denial of freedoms."