Panel discussion at IIT Delhi flags deteriorating air quality in capital

New Delhi, Dec 12(PTI) A panel discussion titled 'Solutions to Pollution' was held at IIT Delhi, which highlighted the deteriorating air quality in the capital which worsens every year, particularly during winter.

Advertisment

The event, organised on Wednesday by the Centre of Excellence for Research in Climate Change and Air Pollution (CERCA), brought together experts from various fields, including public health, climate change, energy efficiency, and sustainability, to address Delhi’s growing air quality crisis.

Delhi’s air quality has been deteriorating year after year with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching alarming levels. Recent studies presented during the panel discussion revealed that vehicular emissions were the primary contributors to pollution, surpassing other sources such as stubble burning, road dust, and firecrackers.

Over 50 per cent of local pollution has been traced to the city's fragmented transportation system, with air pollution now causing 1.8 million deaths annually and costing the Indian economy around Rs 7 lakh crore each year, a statement said.

Advertisment

Highlighting the urgency of the situation, CERCA Founder Arun Duggal said, "The challenges we face in combating air pollution are immense, and the time for action is now. By embracing clean emission technologies, carpooling, and using solar power, individuals can make a substantial impact.

"Governments, industries, and citizens must collaborate to create an action plan that addresses both the symptoms and root causes of air pollution." K. Madan Gopal, Advisor to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, shed light on the severe health risks posed by air pollution, which exacerbates respiratory and cardiovascular diseases while reducing life expectancy.

"Addressing this crisis is critical -- not just for environmental protection, but also for safeguarding public health," Gopal said, emphasising the need for swift and collaborative action.

Advertisment

Experts also discussed several key recommendations for tackling the pollution crisis, emphasising the importance of behavioural changes such as encouraging energy-efficient habits and adoption of electric feeder buses to reduce reliance on polluting vehicles.

They also highlighted the potential of zero-emission electric vehicles powered by renewable energy sources to cut air pollution.

Infrastructure upgrades were also discussed, including the creation of greener parking solutions and electrification of feeder buses, which would require the establishment of charging stations and upgrading of electric vehicle fleets. PTI NSM ARI