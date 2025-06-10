Panel drafts report on quota in J-K, to submit in next cabinet meeting

Srinagar, Jun 10 (PTI) The cabinet sub-committee constituted by the Jammu and Kashmir government to examine the issue of reservations in the Union Territory (UT) has drafted its report and will submit it in the next meeting of the cabinet.

"The Cabinet Sub-Committee constituted to examine the issue of reservations has drafted its report within the stipulated timeframe of 6 months. The report will be placed before the Cabinet when it meets," Minister for Education Sakina Ittoo posted on her X handle.

The cabinet sub-committee was formed in December last year after protests by students outside the residence of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah here against the existing reservation policy in J-K providing for only 30 per cent seats for open merit candidates.

The protest was led by National Conference (NC) leader and Lok Sabha member from Srinagar Aga Ruhullah Mehdi.

With the Centre granting reservation to Pahari-speaking people in the UT, the open merit category has been reduced to just 30 per cent while 70 per cent are reserved for various communities.

Students, especially those undergoing training in medicine and surgery, were protesting against this policy, saying it promotes mediocrity where merit should reign supreme.