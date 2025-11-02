Panel formed by SC sets up sub-committee to start building Banke Bihari Temple corridor

Mathura (UP), Nov 2 (PTI) The high-powered panel constituted by the Supreme Court to look after the management of the Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan has formed a 12-member sub-committee to resume the construction of the proposed corridor to the shrine.

The sub-committee will be chaired by retired district judge Mukesh Mishra, a member of the high-powered panel constituted by the apex court.

The top Court had earlier constituted the 12-member high-powered committee headed by retired Allahabad High Court judge Ashok Kumar to look after the day-to-day affairs of the iconic temple.

Kumar told reporters that the committee constituted by the Supreme Court has initiated efforts to provide easy darshan and facilities to devotees, and now the work on the construction of the proposed corridor will be resumed.

The panel has formed a 12-member sub-committee to improve the necessary arrangements inside and outside the temple to facilitate easy and convenient darshan for devotees, he said.

This committee will soon begin the process of land acquisition for the proposed corridor, he added.