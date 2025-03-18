Panel formed to examine age of SP MP's house in Sambhal, next hearing on Mar 22

Sambhal, Mar 18 (PTI) Amid allegations that local Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Zia-Ur-Rahman Barq's house was built in the regulated area of Sambhal without proper permissions, a committee was formed on Tuesday to determine when it was constructed.

The Sambhal district has been tense since riots broke out on November 24 last year during protests against a court-ordered survey of the Mughal-era Shahi Jama Masjid. Four people were killed and several others, including police personnel, were injured in the clashes.

So far, the MP has not submitted any evidence or documents regarding the matter, prompting authorities to schedule the next hearing for March 22.

Sambhal Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Vandana Mishra said the MP failed to present any proof during Tuesday's scheduled hearing to support his claim that the property does not belong to him or that it is not a newly constructed building.

"In light of the absence of evidence, we have constituted a committee comprising a PWD executive engineer and a junior engineer from the area. They will inspect within three days and submit a report on the age of the construction. Further action will be taken based on the findings," said SDM Mishra.

The SDM said the investigation began on December 5 and multiple hearings and opportunities have been provided to the MP but no evidence has been submitted so far.

Asked what action would be taken if the construction is found to be illegal, Mishra said if the building is newly constructed and violates regulations, necessary action including demolition would be carried out.

The next hearing is scheduled for March 22, following the submission of the committee's report, she added.