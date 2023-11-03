Panel gives clean chit to Delhi govt officer Rajasekhar, calls allegations 'baseless'

New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) A high-level committee formed to look into the complaints against Delhi government IAS officer YVVJ Rajasekhar has given him a clean chit, calling the allegations "baseless" and "fabricated", officials said on Friday.

Over half a dozen complaints were lodged against Rajasekhar with the authorities by several persons including suspended IAS officer Udit Prakash Rai and his wife Shilpi Rai, they said.

Most of the complainants have accused the officer of threatening, harassing, indulging in abuse of power and other such acts, officials said.

A three-member committee comprising principal secretaries of Services and Home departments and the secretary of Vigilance Directorate, was formed in September to go through the complaints against Rajasekhar, currently serving as special secretary (vigilance and revenue), they said.

The committee in its report noted that the "allegations levelled in the complaints (against Rajasekhar) are baseless, fabricated and contrived and are in the nature of throwing dirt against the officer." Apart from Rai and his wife, AV Premnath, now compulsorily retired by the Ministry of Home Affairs, had lodged a complaint against Rajasekhar. PTI VIT RPA RPA