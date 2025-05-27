Panel of five tribes in Nagaland to launch protest over reservation policy on Thursday

Dimapur, May 27 (PTI) A committee of five tribes in Nagaland has planned to launch an agitation on Thursday to press their demand for a review of the reservation policy, officials said on Tuesday.

Five Tribes Committee on the Review of Reservation Policy convenor Tesinlo Semy and its member secretary GK Zhimomi said the decision to begin public protest was taken during a joint meeting of the tribes' apex bodies, along with their youth and student organisations.

The meeting was held on May 24 at CPO Hall, Chümoukedima.

The panel consists of representatives from the Angami Public Organisation, Ao Senden, Lotha Hoho, Rengma Hoho and Sumi Hoho tribes.

The committee expressed anguish over the Nagaland government’s alleged failure to respond to its memorandum submitted on September 20, 2024, and a 30-day window given on April 26 this year.

In a press release, the committee said the protests will be held across all district headquarters, inhabited by the five tribes.

The demonstration would include a march to the respective deputy commissioners’ offices, where a memorandum will be submitted to the government through the district administrators.

The panel urged public participation, particularly from youths and students, calling it a collective stand against “48 years of indefinite reservation policy” that has failed to address the concerns of non-backward tribes.

"For decades, various review committees have been formed, but none have effectively acknowledged or addressed the long-standing grievances of our communities," the panel said.