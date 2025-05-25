Panel on Maharashtra Special Public Security Bill received record 12k suggestions: Jayant Patil

Mumbai, May 25 (PTI) The Joint Select Committee discussing the Maharashtra Special Public Security Bill has received a "record" 12,000 objections and suggestions so far, its member and senior NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil said.

The bill aims to prevent unlawful activities of individuals and organisations, with a focus on Naxalism.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reintroduced the bill in the last winter session of the legislature in Nagpur, after which it was referred to the Joint Select Committee headed by state revenue minister and senior BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

The opposition's stand is that such a bill is not required, asserted Patil.

"More than 12,000 objections and suggestions have been received (by the committee), which is a record. We have suggested that the government shouldn't generalise, and it must be specific on the terms and objectives of the bill. The definition of a Naxalite and Naxalite activity should be clear," the NCP (SP) leader said.

He added that the bill shouldn't harm individuals and organisations who want to take out a morcha or organise protests to voice their opinions on certain issues.

To bring about transparency, the appeals committee envisaged in the legislation must be headed by a sitting High Court judge, and the other two members must be retired HC judges.

"Two meetings of the (joint select) committee have been held so far. The government will get back to us on whether the suggestions and objections from different stakeholders and the committee members' recommendations can be implemented. The next meeting is scheduled for June 5," Patil informed.

When the bill was reintroduced in December last year, Fadnavis emphasised that it was not aimed at suppressing genuine voices of dissent but only sought to close down urban Naxal dens.

The bill describes unlawful activities as indulging in or propagating acts of violence, vandalism or other acts generating fear and apprehension in the public.

Indulging in or encouraging the use of firearms, explosives or other devices, encouraging or preaching disobedience to established law and its institutions is also an unlawful activity, it said.

An unlawful organisation is one which indulges in or bets or assists, gives aid, or encourages directly or indirectly any unlawful activity, and association with such an organisation will attract a jail term of three to seven years and a fine of Rs 3 to Rs 5 lakh, as per the bill.

Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha (all of which are Left Wing Extremism-affected) have enacted such public security laws and have banned 48 frontal organisations, Fadnavis had said.

The Maharashtra Special Public Security Bill is expected to be passed in the state assembly's monsoon session beginning on June 30.

The ruling Mahayuti, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP, has an overwhelming majority in the 288-member House.