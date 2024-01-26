Panel on OBC quota for urban bodies submits report to Uttarakhand govt

Dehradun, Jan 26 (PTI) The Verma Commission constituted to decide the quota for the Other Backward Classes (OBC) in urban local bodies submitted its report to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday.

Headed by retired Justice B S Verma, the commission was appointed in 2022 on the direction of the Supreme Court.

Justice (retd) B S Verma submitted the panel's recommendations on OBC reservation in urban bodies to the chief minister at his official residence in the presence of state Urban Development Minister Premchand Agarwal, an official release issued here said.