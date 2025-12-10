Panel on simultaneous polls to seek extension of term

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) A joint parliamentary committee examining bills to hold simultaneous elections will soon approach the Lok Sabha to seek extension of its term to submit its report, panel's chairperson P P Chaudhary said on Wednesday.

He said preparation of the report on the bills will take time because the committee has to listen to many stakeholders.

"The report will take time. We have to listen to many stakeholders. It should be done after listening to all stakeholders because it's a very big election reform," he told reporters after a meeting of the committee in Parliament House complex.

"We have moved an application seeking extension," he added.

Senior Supreme Court lawyer Kapil Sibal, who is also an Independent Rajya Sabha MP, appeared before the committee as an expert on Wednesday and answered the members' queries on the bills.

Asked about the meeting, Choudhary said, "A very good and constructive discussion took place. Legal expert and Supreme Court lawyer Kapil Sibal had come and he clarified the queries of the members on the One Nation, One Election Bill." "I am glad that all party members, rising above party lines, raised their questions," he added.

Choudhary said that the meeting was held in a "very cordial atmosphere".

"All members had a constructive approach. Every member is working in the interest of the nation," he noted. PTI PK PK KSS KSS