Panel probing power sector 'irregularities' during BRS regime issues notice to KCR, seeks response

Hyderabad, Jun 11 (PTI) The inquiry commission looking into alleged irregularities in the power sector during the previous BRS government's tenure has issued notices to former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and several others and sought their responses as part of its ongoing probe.

Retired Justice L Narasimha Reddy, head of the commission, told reporters here on Tuesday that the panel has identified "25 officials and non-officials" who took decisions on the issues under inquiry.

Rao sought time till the end of July to submit the reply but the commission told him to furnish it by June 15 as it had only a limited period available, he said.

Speaking to reporters on March 12 this year after a cabinet meeting, state Information Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy had said retired Justice L Narasimha Reddy would head the inquiry into the alleged irregularities with regard to Bhadradri and Yadadri power plants.

The inquiry would also cover the power purchase concerning the Chhattisgarh government during the previous BRS regime. The duration of this probe would also be 100 days, he had said.