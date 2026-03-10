Panel recommends 30-day jail for NCP (SP) worker over remarks against Maharashtra council chariman

Mumbai, Mar 10 (PTI) The Maharashtra legislative council's privileges committee on Tuesday recommended 30 days of civil imprisonment for an NCP (SP) worker for allegedly using "foul and abusive" language against Chairman Ram Shinde.

Presenting the committee's report in the council, committee chairman and BJP MLC Prasad Lad noted that the panel viewed the incident as a serious breach of privilege and an insult to the dignity of the House.

"Going by the gravity of the foul language used by NCP (SP) worker Suryakant More against Chairman Ram Shinde, the incident is considered a rare case. We recommend 30 days of civil imprisonment to More," Lad said in the House.

He, however, pointed out that the punishment would technically lapse once the council's proceedings are adjourned till the next session.

"Such punishment becomes void once the working of the council is suspended until the next session. In such a case, More will walk out of prison once the session is over. Hence, the committee recommends that the remaining days of imprisonment be completed during the next session of the council," Lad said.

The session of the state legislative council will conclude on March 25.

The BJP leader said the stringent action was necessary to send a strong message against the use of abusive language targeting constitutional authorities.

"Such action is necessary against Suryakant More to give a strong message to people using such foul language. More has not only insulted the sitting chairman of the council but also insulted all the previous members of the Upper House," he said.

The controversy dates back to November 2024, when More allegedly used objectionable language against Shinde during a dispute in the Karjat-Jamkhed assembly constituency, where the latter had been defeated by NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar in the assembly election.

Following the remarks, a motion was moved against More before the legislature's privileges committee.

More had also made allegations against Shinde, including claims regarding electronic voting machines and political defections, which further escalated the dispute.

The privileges committee subsequently examined the complaint and recommended punitive action, stating that the remarks amounted to a breach of privilege and contempt of the House. PTI ND ARU