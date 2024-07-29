Panel recommends scanning of Jagannath temple's Ratna Bhandar using advanced technology

Bhubaneswar, Jul 29 (PTI) The committee formed by the Odisha government to supervise the inventory process of the Ratna Bhandar at Puri Jagannath temple has decided to recommend to the shrine's managing committee the use of advanced technology to conduct a thorough inspection and scanning of the treasury.

This recommendation aims to address concerns and historical indications suggesting the possible existence of secret or hidden chambers within the treasury.

Justice Biswanath Rath, chairman of the high-level committee overseeing this process, made the announcement after a meeting in Puri on Monday.

The committee unanimously agreed to propose the use of latest technology for a comprehensive inspection of the Ratna Bhandar, he added.

"To clear such doubts, we have unanimously decided to recommend the temple managing committee to use latest technology and non-destructive instruments for proper inspection of the Ratna Bhandar," he said.

"If any such chambers are discovered, appropriate steps will be taken; otherwise, necessary measures will be initiated for the repair and maintenance of the treasury," Justice Rath explained.

Additionally, the committee has decided to relocate empty cupboards and almirahs that require preservation. The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has been instructed to identify a suitable storage space for these items, he said.

Furthermore, in response to the requirements identified, the committee recommended modifications to the existing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), which did not originally address these aspects, clarified Justice Rath, a former judge of the Orissa High Court. He assured that utmost care would be taken to ensure that temple rituals remain unaffected during these procedures.

The Odisha government recently commenced the process of cataloging the ornaments and valuables stored in the treasury and undertaking necessary repairs to the structure.

The authorised panel overseeing the process opened both the outer and inner chambers of the Ratna Bhandar and subsequently transferred the valuables to temporary strong rooms on July 14 and 18.

Once the repair work is completed, the valuables will be reinstated to their original locations. The entire inventory process will continue under the supervision of a committee led by Justice Rath. PTI BBM BBM MNB