Panel set up in Maharashtra's Palghar to address land right issues of tribals

Palghar, Aug 14 (PTI) A committee has been set up in Palghar district of Maharashtra to address the issues relating to joint forest rights of tribal people and expedite resolution of their pending claims, the district administration has said.

Antar Singh Arya, chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) made the announcement about the panel to be chaired by district collector Govind Bodke, after an inspection tour of the district on Monday and Tuesday, an official release here said.

The chairman held a meeting of all the stakeholders on Tuesday and reviewed the projects meant for tribals in the district, it said.

During the two-day tour, Arya and other commission members visited several villages and ashram schools to assess their present condition and expressed concern over the quality of facilities and amenities provided to students in these schools.

Following this, the district administration has been given a one-month deadline to enhance conditions at the ashram schools, and to ensure that each student has access to a bed and other essential amenities. A follow-up inspection is scheduled for next month to evaluate the improvements, the release said.

The district collector has been instructed to submit a detailed report on food samples from ashram schools which have been sent to a laboratory for testing.