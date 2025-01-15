Panel submits report on activities of organised, terror groups which undermined security interests of India, US

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) A high-powered enquiry committee has submitted its report on activities of some organised criminal groups and terrorist organisations, which undermined the security interests of both India and the US.

The probe was ordered after the US alleged that there was an attempt to kill Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun by Indian agents.

In a statement, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said after a long enquiry, the committee has recommended legal action against an individual, whose earlier criminal links and antecedents also came to notice during the enquiry.

The home ministry statement, however, did not name any individual against whom action has been initiated.

The MHA said on receipt of information provided by US authorities regarding activities of some organised criminal groups, terrorist organisations, drug peddlers, etc., who undermined the security interests of both India and the US, a high-powered enquiry committee was set up by the government of India in November 2023.

The committee conducted its own investigations, and also pursued leads provided by the US side and it received full cooperation from US authorities and the two sides also exchanged visits.

The committee further examined a number of officials from different agencies and also scrutinised relevant documents in this connection.

"After a long enquiry, the Committee has submitted its report to the Government and recommended legal action against an individual, whose earlier criminal links and antecedents also came to notice during the enquiry," the statement said.

The committee has recommended that the legal action must be completed expeditiously.

"The Committee has further recommended functional improvements in systems and procedures as also initiation of steps that could strengthen India's response capability, ensure systematic controls and coordinated action in dealing with matters like this," the statement said. PTI ACB ZMN