Panel to conduct survey to find farmers in need of loan waiver in Maharashtra: Minister

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Aug 7 (PTI) The Maharashtra government has formed a committee to conduct a survey to identify farmers who really need a loan waiver, said Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Thursday.

Talking to reporters in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in central Maharashtra, he said the exercise to list farmers who actually need a loan waiver and weed out cultivators who are not eligible for such reliefs will be completed soon.

"There are people who construct farm houses and are on the list of loan waivers. A committee has been formed to find the actual needy farmers. A survey will be conducted through this committee and the needy farmers will be listed for loan waiver," stated the BJP minister.

Bawankule took a dig at opposition parties for repeatedly questioning the credibility of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

"The EVM is good when they win and it is bad when they lose elections. Leaders from opposition parties are joining us (BJP) from various parts of Maharashtra. This (EVM manipulation claim) is also an effort to stop party workers (from joining other outfits)," he said.

In reply to a question, Bawankule sought to downplay frequent New Delhi visits of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, a BJP ally.

"As a leader of (BJP-led) NDA alliance, it is obvious (for Shinde) to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. If co-ordination or dialogue is not good, then we cannot move ahead. Dialogue and discussion on issues is important in the NDA," the BJP leader emphasised. PTI AW RSY