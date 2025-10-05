Panel to examine medical grievances in adoption cases

New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) The Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) has constituted a medical grievance committee to examine recurring complaints related to the health status of children given for adoption and suggest policy interventions.

The committee, approved by the member secretary and CEO of CARA, will review medical grievances raised by adoptive and prospective adoptive parents as well as other stakeholders and recommend measures to streamline the system, according to an official memorandum.

The three-member panel will include the deputy director (policy division), deputy director (grievance), and deputy director (in-country division).The assistant director concerned, either from the in-country or inter-country division, will assist the committee during its meetings.

The tenure of the committee will be one month, during which it will examine categories of medical grievances and propose next steps, the memorandum said.

According to the Adoption Regulations, 2022, a special needs child is defined as one suffering from a disability as provided under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.

The regulations also require the Chief Medical Officer to assess the health status of a child and determine whether the child has any ailment or special needs within 15 days.

The committee will study the available data and submit its report with policy recommendations to the CEO, CARA, who is the competent authority to take a final decision on the suggestions.

CARA, a statutory body under the Ministry of Women and Child Development, functions as the nodal agency for adoption of Indian children and is responsible for monitoring and regulating the process both within the country and for inter-country adoptions.