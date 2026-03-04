Panel to study Panama TR4 disease in banana crop: Maharashtra govt

Mumbai, Mar 4 (PTI) The Maharashtra government has set up a joint committee to suggest scientific measures and spread awareness to control the Panama (TR4) fungal disease found in banana crops in Jalgaon district, Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharne said on Wednesday.

A high-level meeting was held at Mantralaya after reports emerged of the dangerous fungus affecting banana plantations, according to an official release.

Bharne said urgent scientific steps are needed to stop the spread of the fungal disease. The joint committee will include agricultural scientists, senior officials, and progressive farmers.

The panel will recommend preventive measures, prepare guidelines for farmers, and design a large-scale awareness campaign.

It will submit a detailed report on emergency measures to stop its spread if detected.

The minister asked the committee members to visit major banana-growing districts such as Jalgaon, Pune and Solapur, interact with farmers, and hold meetings with scientists and officers to prepare a comprehensive action plan.

The agriculture department will also launch a special awareness drive, organise farmer guidance camps and distribute technical information booklets in banana-producing districts, Bharne added. PTI MR NSK