Panels set up to survey damage caused by torrential rains in migrant camps across Jammu

Jammu, Aug 30 (PTI) J&K government has set up a committee of officers to conduct survey of the damages caused by recent incessant rains in the migrant camps across Jammu, a government officer said on Saturday.

The decision came after J&K Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner (Migrants) Arvind Karwani visited Mini-Township Jagti, Nagrota, Purkhoo and Muthi-Butanagar — areas that house displaced Kashmiri Pandits — to assess the damage and inspect the ongoing restoration works.

“The committee of officers have been constituted in respect of each migrant camp to make an extensive survey of damages and urgent development requirements in the camps and a coordinated effort is being made by the relief organisation with all line departments (power, jal shakti etc.) to speed up the restoration process,” he said.

He said several areas were inundated by the flash floods which have damaged the infrastructure. The power and drinking water supply network was also badly affected, further compounding public inconvenience.

Assuring prompt action, the officer appealed for cooperation and assured the camp inmates that the administration is making effort to restore normalcy.