Pang Lhabsol festival celebrated with grandeur in Sikkim

Gangtok, Sep 7 (PTI) Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur and Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Sunday joined the revellers in celebrating Pang Lhabsol festival on the sacred grounds of the Tsuglakhang Royal Chapel and Monastery here.

As part of the festival, the royal family, revered Tulkus, Khenpos, members of the monastic Sangha, dignitaries and devotees paid homage to Mount Kanchenjunga, the guardian deity of Sikkim.

Reincarnated lamas are known in Tibetan as Tulkus. They are also known by the title rinpoche – a Tibetan term meaning precious one. A 'Khenpo' is a title in Tibetan Buddhism for a respected teacher or scholar.

They also prayed for peace, harmony, and unity among various communities, which Pang Lhabsol embodies.

The festival, celebrated annually, serves as a way to honour the sacred Mount Kanchenjunga, believed to be the protector of the state since the days of the Chogyal kingdom. It also commemorates the ancient brotherhood treaty between the Lepchas and Bhutias.

The ceremony, reverberating with spiritual fervour and cultural pride, was organised by the Tsuglakhang Trust in collaboration with the Ecclesiastical Affairs Department and other allied organisations.

Speaking on the occasion, Tamang expressed gratitude to the authorities for the opportunity to participate in the sacred rituals and spiritual observances.

“It was a true privilege to be part of this spiritually enriching experience and to witness the depth of our traditions being honoured with such sincerity,” he said.

The celebration witnessed a vibrant display of Sikkim’s rich spiritual heritage, including the iconic Pangtoed Chaam (warrior dance), performed with reverence and precision.

Earlier in the day, the chief minister extended warm greetings and best wishes to the people of Sikkim on the auspicious occasion of Pang Lhabsol.

"This sacred festival holds deep significance as it symbolises unity, brotherhood, and harmony among the people of Sikkim, with Mt. Kanchenjunga revered as our guardian deity," he said.

Pang Lhabsol commemorates the historic signing of the treaty of brotherhood between Lepcha chieftain Thekong Thek and Bhutia leader Khye-Bum-Sa, a moment that laid the foundation for lasting peace and mutual respect in Sikkim.

Over time, Pang Lhabsol has transcended its origins to become a celebration embraced by all communities across Sikkim, reflecting the inclusive spirit of the Himalayan state. PTI KDK BDC