Pangolin scales seized in Bengal, one arrested

Siliguri/Kolkata, Nov 8 (PTI) The forest department of West Bengal on Friday said it has seized 4.6 kg of Pangolin scales from a person at Bagdogra in Darjeeling district.

Advertisment

According to an official, the man was arrested following a tip-off on Thursday, while a manhunt is continuing to nab all those involved in a wildlife bodyparts smuggling racket.

Pangolin scales weighing around 4.6 kg were recovered from him, the official said adding the consignment was apparently headed towards China via Nepal.

Pangolin body parts are used to prepare herbal medicines in China.

Advertisment

Going by the huge quantity of scales seized, it is presumed at least 10 pangolins were killed to get them, the official said.

Chief Wildlife Warden (CWW) Debal Roy told PTI in Kolkata that a wildlife trafficking racket across borders is active in the zone covering Siliguri and neighbouring countries including China and Nepal.

“Trafficking of Pangolin body parts is a major part of the racket. We are aware of the situation. The state forest department and its central counterparts are acting in cohesion to bust the racket," Roy said.

Advertisment

In a recent conference with forest officials of neighbouring countries, the issue of trafficking of wildlife body parts and rare species of animals was raised, he said. PTI COR SUS NN