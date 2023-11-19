Panic among industrialists, says Jakhar as he inquires about health of businessman shot at in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, Nov 19 (PTI) Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar Sunday slammed the AAP government over the law-and-order situation in Punjab, alleging there is panic among industrialists and people of the state.

Advertisment

His remark came after Ludhiana businessman Sambhav Jain was shot at after he was kidnapped for ransom near his factory on Friday night.

Jakhar visited a hospital here to inquire about Jain's health.

He alleged that killings and kidnappings by gangsters have become the order of the day in Punjab.

Advertisment

"There is a complete breakdown of law and order machinery in the state. The police force is greatly demoralised. Police officers who do not toe the government's line are either transferred or suspended," the Punjab BJP chief alleged. He told reporters that "there is panic among industrialists and traders in particular and people of Punjab in general".

The "alarming" trend of broad daylight murders, shootings and ransom demands are new phenomena that have emerged under the AAP government in the state, Jakhar alleged.

He said that rather than pedalling a bicycle through the streets of Ludhiana, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann should pay attention towards improving the law-and-order situation. Jakhar was referring to the bicycle rally against the drug menace in which Mann rode a bicycle on November 16.

Advertisment

Jakhar also said Sambhav Jain was lucky to have survived as the bullet could have hit anywhere.

Last Friday, a motorcycle rammed into Jain's vehicle about one km from his factory. The moment he came out of the car, four more men arrived, bundled him into the back seat of his car and took him away.

The kidnappers demanded Rs 5 crore ransom from Jain's family. They roamed in Ludhiana for three hours before shooting at and throwing Jain out of the car at Vishwakarma Chowk. PTI COR CHS NSD NSD