Panic button systems in transport vehicles across Maharashtra to undergo verification

Nagpur, Dec 12 (PTI) Maharashtra Legislative Council deputy chairperson Neelam Gorhe on Friday directed officials to verify the effectiveness of panic button systems installed in buses, cabs and taxis in the state and rectify any deficiencies to strengthen passenger safety, particularly for women.

Taking note of complaints that emergency buttons in several private taxis, cabs and buses were not functioning, Gorhe chaired a review meeting at Vidhan Bhavan with state transport commissioner Vivek Bhimanwar, senior officials and cab association representative Keshav Kshirsagar, among others.

The meeting was held at Vidhan Bhavan in Nagpur, where the state legislature is having its winter session.

Gorhe observed that although the systems had been introduced to ensure quick assistance to women during emergencies, their impact on the ground "has not been as expected".

She stressed urgent rectification of all faults, improved awareness and wider dissemination of information to citizens.

The council deputy chairperson also directed that each district must conduct at least 15 daily checks on vehicles and take corrective action through live tracking.

Gorhe suggested that awareness among people should be created by placing clear instructions inside vehicles, where the panic button system is installed, through pamphlets, advertisements and other media.

She suggested activating a WhatsApp number for lodging complaints.

A total of 1,40,599 vehicles in the state have been fitted with panic button systems, of which 1,01,086 are functional, while the remaining have non-operational or faulty devices, Bhimanwar informed the meeting.

Drivers of vehicles found with defects were being notified for corrective steps, he said.

The transport department's command and control centre in Mumbai has so far received 6,30,255 alerts through panic button systems. Officials send immediate notifications to vehicle owners on receiving such alerts and, if there is no response, the information is passed on to the '112' emergency line, said the senior bureaucrat.

The transport commissioner noted installing such systems was mandatory while issuing fitness certificates to vehicles.