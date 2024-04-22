Panic in BJP camp after sensing defeat in first phase of LS polls: Mamata Banerjee

Raiganj, Apr 22 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said the BJP is in panic mode after sensing defeat in the first phase of polling last week and asserted that the rout of the saffron camp across the country is imminent.

Addressing a rally in Raiganj, Banerjee described the controversy surrounding Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district, where women have accused TMC leaders of sexual abuse, as a "pre-planned ploy" by the BJP to malign the state government at a time when the Lok Sabha polls are underway.

"Fear and panic have gripped the BJP. After the first phase of polling in nearly 100 seats across the country, they have sensed defeat. That is why they are making baseless statements. The rout of the saffron camp is only a matter of time," she said. PTI PNT MNB