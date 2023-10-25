'Panic reaction to INDIA alliance': TMC on proposed name change to 'Bharat' in school textbooks

Kolkata, Oct 25 (PTI) The Trinamool Congress on Wednesday criticised a proposal to replace 'India' with 'Bharat' in school textbooks, calling it the BJP's "panic reaction" to the formation of the opposition INDIA bloc, and also termed it an attempt to promote Hindutva ideology in educational institutions.

A high-level committee for social sciences, appointed by the NCERT to revise the school curriculum, has recommended that the name of 'India' be changed to 'Bharat' in textbooks of all classes.

The name Bharat first appeared officially when the government sent out G20 invites in the name of 'President of Bharat' instead of 'President of India'.

"A panic has set in the saffron camp sensing imminent defeat at the hands of the INDIA alliance," said TMC spokesperson and MP Santanu Sen.

He said this was an attempt to divert attention from the "failures of the BJP government" at the Centre, emphasising that the National Education Policy (NEP) has already caused an "upheaval" in the education system.

"They are afraid of the opposition INDIA alliance, and that is why they are desperate to change this name of the country," he said.

Senior TMC leader and West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu humorously suggested that the BJP "seems to be witnessing a ghost in the name INDIA".

He said the BJP's efforts not only reflect desperation but were also laughable.

In response, Union Minister of State for Education, Subhas Sarkar, criticised those "making an issue out of a mere recommendation".

He argued, "There has been no decision, this is just a recommendation. So, making a hue and cry over just a recommendation only shows that the opposition parties suffer from colonial hangovers." According to committee chairperson C I Isaac, the panel has suggested replacing the name 'India' with 'Bharat' in the textbooks, introducing "classical history", instead of "ancient history", in the curriculum and including the Indian Knowledge System (IKS) in the syllabus for all subjects.

NCERT Chairman Dinesh Saklani, however, said no decision has been taken yet on the panel's recommendations. PTI PNT ACD