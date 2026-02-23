Panipat refinery workers stage protest over demands, pelt stones at security personnel

Chandigarh, Feb 23 (PTI) Workers at a refinery in Haryana's Panipat on Monday pelted stones at security personnel and damaged vehicles when they were holding a demonstration in support of their various demands.

The incident took place when the protesting workers were holding their agitation in support of their demands, including fixed eight hours of duty, basic amenities including toilet and water near the work site.

However, when the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel deployed at the refinery asked the protesting workers to continue their agitation peacefully and remain in a designated area, some workers took an exception to it and allegedly resorted to stone pelting.

The protesting workers, some of them holding sticks, overturned one or two vehicles parked at the site and damaged them. Following the tense situation at the site, police was called in.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Panipat City, Rajbir Singh said the situation has been brought under control. The workers were protesting in support of their demands which they had raised with their contractor.

Another police official said a police force was immediately sent after they received information about workers holding the protest.

"The situation is completely under control," said police.

Later, a meeting was held between workers' representatives and refinery officials.

Panipat Superintendent of Police Bhupender Singh visited the spot to take stock of the situation, police said.