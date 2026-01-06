Panjab University gets Indian patent for 'Grass Printer' robot

Chandigarh, Jan 6 (PTI) Panjab University's Design Innovation Centre has received an Indian patent for an autonomous robot named 'Grass Printer', which can cut grass at different heights to create letters, symbols and patterns on lawns, officials said on Tuesday.

The patent has been granted to Naveen Aggarwal and his research team for their invention, officially titled 'Grass Printer: An Automated Multi-Level Grass Cutter to Make Character Impression on Grass', the university said.

The printer works like a robotic lawn mower but uses a special multi-level cutting system to create visible impressions on grass.

Users can enter text or designs through a mobile application, reducing manual labour.

The robot can move independently across gardens and open grounds and create clear patterns visible from a distance.

It also has a manual training mode, in which an operator guides it once to map the area, following which it can repeat the task on its own and return to the starting point.

The technology can be used at airports, sports stadiums, corporate parks, public gardens and university campuses for landscaping and display purposes.

Panjab University Vice-Chancellor Renu Vig said the innovation supports national goals of self-reliance and indigenous research under initiatives such as Make in India.

Aggarwal said the patent reflects the university's focus on practical and useful research solutions.