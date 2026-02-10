Panjab University inks MoU with UK foundation to launch School of Entrepreneurial Mindset

Chandigarh, Feb 10 (PTI) The Panjab University on Tuesday signed an MoU with the Haydn Green Foundation, the UK, to establish and operationalise a School of Entrepreneurial Mindset and to scale high-quality learning in innovation and entrepreneurship through a technology-enabled model.

The School of Entrepreneurial Mindset (SEM) will function as a dedicated academic platform to nurture startup ideas and socially relevant ventures, officials said.

With this partnership, Panjab University (PU) students will gain access to structured training in entrepreneurial thinking, innovation practices and real-world problem-solving, a PU release said.

The MoU was signed at the Centre for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship in the presence of PU Vice Chancellor Renu Vig and Hardev Singh, Chair and Founder Trustee, Haydn Green Foundation.

PU Registrar Yajvender Pal Verma signed the MoU on behalf of the university, in the presence of representatives of the British Deputy High Commission in Chandigarh and various PU officials and academics, including Suveera Gill, honorary director, Centre for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

The MoU outlines joint promotion and learner outreach for SEM courses. It also provides for the organisation of related competitions and student activities, including linkages with HGF's flagship initiatives.

On this occasion, Vice Chancellor Vig launched three credit-based digital courses – innovative and creative thinking; entrepreneurship; and entrepreneurship for women. Each will run for eight weeks, with 45 hours of guided learning. PTI CHS ARI ARI