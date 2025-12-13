Panjab University produced PMs, governors; strengthening standards of education: Vice President

Chandigarh, Dec 13 (PTI) Vice President and Chancellor of Panjab University (PU) C P Radhakrishnan on Saturday said the varsity's 143-year legacy continues to strengthen the standards of education in the country.

Radhakrishnan was addressing the 73rd convocation of Panjab University through a video message.

Referring to the institution's long academic journey, he said, "The fact that this is the 73rd convocation itself shows that Panjab University is one of the most historic and distinguished universities." He noted that the university has produced prime ministers, the prime minister of a neighbouring country, governors, chief justices, members of Parliament, sportspersons and scientists who proudly call it their alma mater.

Highlighting the university's global outlook, Radhakrishnan said Panjab University's vision and mission are "forward-looking, globally oriented and internationally relevant".

He said these aspirations are firmly grounded in the Institutional Development Plan 2025 and the National Education Policy 2020, adding that "it is because of this vision that PU has published 11,000 research papers in the past five years", contributing to the national goal of Viksit Bharat 2047 under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Congratulating the students, the vice president said the convocation marked an important milestone not only for the graduates but also for their parents, teachers and friends.

"This day belongs to you and to all those who inspired and encouraged you under this institution which shaped you," he said, while also referring to the conferment of Honoris Causa degrees on distinguished individuals during the ceremony.

Addressing the graduating students, Radhakrishnan said they were completing their education at a time of unprecedented global change, noting that "Bharat is no longer only an adopter of technology; we are emerging as creators of technology".

Referring to Prime Minister Modi's initiatives such as Digital India, Startup India and Make in India, he said these programmes have made the entrepreneurial ecosystem more vibrant and urged students to shape the next wave of innovation and sustainable development.

Radhakrishnan called upon students to pursue innovation rooted in Indian knowledge systems, asserting that "true Atmanirbharta comes when our innovation reflects national identity and serves our people".

He also advised graduates to stay away from drugs, be mindful of social media usage and remember that "your degree is not the end goal but the beginning of new responsibilities", wishing the batch of 2025 a successful and meaningful future.

During his address, Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria appreciated the achievements of the graduating students and awardees.

"The fact that nearly 75 per cent of graduating students today are women is a powerful reflection of women's empowerment through education," he said, linking it to Prime Minister Modi's vision of increasing women's participation in higher education.

Appreciating Panjab University's achievements in national and international rankings, the Governor said that while the university has a strong national standing, it also has the potential to emerge as a globally leading institution.

Mentioning illustrious alumni such as former Prime Ministers Dr Manmohan Singh and I K Gujral, former President Dr Shankar Dayal Sharma, Olympian Neeraj Chopra, cricketer Kapil Dev, Nobel laureate Dr Har Gobind Khorana, actors Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher, and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, he said their achievements continue to inspire future generations.

Referring to the conferment of 350 PhDs in less than a year, the Governor described it as a testament to the dedication of students, parents and faculty members.

In her address, Vice-Chancellor Renu Vig said PU continues to strengthen its academic and research profile in alignment with national priorities.

Highlighting recent achievements, she mentioned 33 patents, major research grants, expansion of national and international collaborations, strong alumni support, and an impressive performance at the Khelo India 2025 events.

During the convocation, Doctor of Science Honoris Causa degrees were conferred on Prof K N Pathak and Dr Vijay P Bhatkar, while Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel was conferred the Doctor of Laws.

The PU Vigyan Ratna Award was presented to Prof Pradeep Thalappil, the PU Khel Ratna Award was conferred on Sarabjot Singh, and the PU Sahitya Ratna Award was presented to Amarjit Grewal. PTI CHS HIG HIG