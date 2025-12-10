Panjab University professor arrested for wife's murder after four years

Chandigarh, Dec 10 (PTI) A professor at the Panjab University has been arrested in connection with the murder of his wife, who was found dead at their official residence on the campus four years ago, police said.

Professor B B Goyal was arrested on Monday based on the results of his Brain Electrical Oscillation Signature profiling or brain mapping.

Goyal, a senior professor at the University Business School, PU, was produced before a local court, which sent him to a three-day police remand, they said.

Seema Goyal, a homemaker, was found dead at her PU residence on the day of Diwali on November 4, 2021.

B B Goyal found her body with injury marks on the ground floor, with her hands and legs tied with a piece of cloth. He moved the body to a hospital before cops arrived, police said.

At the time, Goyal had told the police that when their milkman came, he found the main door of the house bolted from the outside.

Seema’s post-mortem report confirmed that she died due to strangulation.

Police investigation revealed that there were no signs of forced entry, and no valuables were missing from the house.

Forensic experts found that the metal mesh on a door had been cut from inside, contradicting the professor's claims that an outsider entered the house, killed his wife, and fled.

Seema's brother Deep had claimed that the crime was committed by someone inside the house.

He had even approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court after being dissatisfied with the progress of the investigation.

During the probe, the couple's daughter claimed that her parents had argued a day before the murder.

In December 2021, police sought a narco-analysis test on the professor, but it could not be conducted as he was declared medically unfit because of an asthma condition.

Later, police conducted Brain Electrical Oscillation Signature (BEOS) profiling of the professor at the National Forensic Sciences University in Rohini, Delhi.

The BEOS, also known as brain mapping or brain fingerprinting test, is a forensic technique used to detect whether a person has experiential knowledge of a crime by analysing specific brainwave patterns.

Police said the BEOS findings indicated that the professor had experiential memories connected to the crime.

Based on this assessment, police concluded that Goyal was a key person of interest in the case, who had to be taken into custody. PTI CHS VSD ARI