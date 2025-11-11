Panjab University students continue protest demanding senate elections

Chandigarh, Nov 11 (PTI) Protest by Panjab University students demanding the announcement of Senate polls saw no let-up on Tuesday, even as security personnel have been deployed on the campus to maintain law and order Student leader Jodh Singh said the protest will continue till their demand is met.

Several political parties, including the Aam Aadmi Party, Shiromani Akali Dal, Congress and farmers' bodies such as the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, SKM (Non-Political), Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Morcha, have extended their support to the students' agitation.

The students are holding the protest near the vice-chancellor's office under the banner of 'Panjab University Bachao Morcha'. Meanwhile, security personnel have been deployed on the campus to maintain law and order.

Initially, they launched the protest against the Centre's decision to restructure the university's governing bodies -- the Senate and Syndicate.

However, the Ministry of Education, on November 7, withdrew its October 28 notification for changing the constitution and composition of the Panjab University Senate and Syndicate, following mounting pressure from various political leaders and protesting students.

Despite this, the students refused to end their agitation and called for a "university shutdown" on Monday to press the government to announce the schedule for the Senate elections, which have not taken place for more than a year.

According to sources, the Panjab University authorities have submitted a detailed Senate poll schedule to the country's vice-president, who is the Chancellor of the university, for his approval.

Panjab University Vice-Chancellor Renu Vig on Monday had said the administration was closely monitoring the situation.

"PU deeply respects every student's right to express opinions in a democratic and responsible manner, but it is equally important to ensure that academic and research activities at the campus continue smoothly," Vig had said.

"We remain firmly committed to maintaining that proud tradition. A peaceful and stable campus environment is essential for the continuity of teaching, research, and academic excellence," she had said.

Several leaders, including Congress's Partap Singh Bajwa, MPs Dharamvira Gandhi and Amar Singh, MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh and former union minister Pawan Kumar Bansal, had visited the protest site to extend their support to the students. PTI CHS NSD NSD