Panjab University students intensify protest amid heavy police deployment on campus

Chandigarh, Nov 26 (PTI) Amid heavy police deployment on campus, Panjab University students on Wednesday intensified their protest demanding the announcement of Senate poll schedule.

The students reiterated that the strike will continue until their demand is met.

According to student leader Jodh Singh, the protest is being held near the office of Vice-Chancellor.

Police have made elaborate security arrangements on the campus to maintain law and order, including the deployment of anti-riot vehicle Vajra.

PU students, under the banner of Panjab University Bachao Morcha, had called for a complete shutdown of the varsity on Wednesday, to press for a schedule for Senate election that have not taken place for more than a year.

However, the varsity authorities declared a holiday on Wednesday, with all offices and departments shut. It also postponed the examinations scheduled to be conducted in the campus on the day.

On November 10, PU students held a massive rally that saw them storming the varsity's entry gates and jostling with security personnel.

The protest was initially launched against the Centre's decision to restructure Panjab University's governing bodies -- the Senate and Syndicate.

However, following mounting pressure from various political leaders and protesting students, the Ministry of Education on November 7 withdrew its October 28 notification announcing change in the constitution and composition of the Panjab University Senate and Syndicate.

The students, however, refused to end their agitation, and pressed the university to announce a schedule for the Senate election.

Student representatives had also met the vice-chancellor, who informed them that the schedule have been sent for approval to the Chancellor, who is the Vice-President of India.

Several political parties from Punjab, including the Aam Aadmi Party, the Shiromani Akali Dal and the Congress, as well as farmers' bodies including the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), SKM (Non-Political), and Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Morcha have extended support to the student's protest.