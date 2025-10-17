Panjab University to host India International Science Festival from Dec 6-9

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) Bringing science to the masses, the Panjab University will host the India International Science Festival from December 6-9 in Chandigarh.

Earth Sciences Minister Jitendra Singh said the festival will serve as a platform to showcase India's scientific achievements and inspire greater public participation in science-driven progress.

The four-day event will bring together scientists, researchers, innovators, and students to showcase India’s progress in science, technology, and innovation.

This year's edition will be themed 'Vigyan Se Samriddhi – Science to Prosperity,' reflecting the government's emphasis on harnessing science for national growth and self-reliance, Singh said.

Organised by the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology and Vijnana Bharati, the IISF-2025 will focus on five broad themes — Science, Technology and Ecology of North-West India and the Himalayan Region; Science for Society and Education; Atmanirbhar Bharat through Science and Technology; Biotechnology and Bio-economy; and Integration of Traditional Knowledge with Modern Science.

Calling upon students, startups, and citizens to actively participate in the event, Singh said the festival will feature scientific exhibitions, business-to-business meetings, competitions, and cultural programmes that bridge the gap between laboratories and society.

Launched in 2015, the IISF has become one of the country's largest platforms for promoting scientific temper and public participation in science.