Panjab University V-C condoles death of NRI industrialist Lord Swraj Paul

Chandigarh, Aug 22 (PTI) Panjab University Vice-Chancellor Renu Vig on Friday condoled the death of leading NRI industrialist Lord Swraj Paul.

"We are deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of Lord Swraj Paul, a distinguished alumnus of Panjab University. His remarkable journey from being a student of Panjab University to becoming a member of the House of Lords in the UK stands as a source of pride and inspiration for generations of our students," Vig said in a statement.

"On behalf of the Panjab University fraternity, and on my personal behalf, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. May the Almighty grant them strength in this hour of grief, and may his noble soul rest in eternal peace," she said.

NRI industrialist Lord Swraj Paul passed away in London on Thursday evening, leaving behind a legacy in entrepreneurship and philanthropy. He was 94.

Lord Paul, founder of UK-based Caparo group of industries, had taken ill and was hospitalised recently.

Born on February 18, 1931, he completed high school education at Jalandhar, and Bachelors in Science from Panjab University in 1949. He then went to the US to pursue his bachelors and masters degrees in mechanical engineering from Massachusetts Institute of Technology. PTI CHS SUN RUK RUK