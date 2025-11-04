Panjab University withdraws 'no-protest affidavit' requirement; students call off agitation

Chandigarh, Nov 4 (PTI) The Panjab University on Tuesday evening decided to withdraw the "no-protest affidavit" required from students after protests by them.

Following the development, protesting students called off their seven-day-long agitation.

Panjab University Campus Students' Council general secretary Abhishek Dagar too ended his seven-day hunger strike. "It is a victory of every student of PU." The protesters had claimed that the affidavit would restrict them from organizing or participating in a protest.

In a statement, the university said, "The students' agitation at Panjab University has been called off following the University's decision to withdraw the affidavit/undertaking requirement for students enrolled in first year courses or programs for the 2025-2026 session." PU authorities said that the matter has been resolved in the larger interest of students and to ensure that academic activities continue smoothly on the campus.

The agitating students have also agreed to withdraw their legal case related to the issue, it said.

The university remains committed to maintaining a constructive academic environment on campus, and continues to encourage open dialogue while respecting diverse views and opinions, said the statement.

Students went on an indefinite strike last week, pressing for the withdrawal of the "no-protest affidavit" requirement.

The protesting students had claimed that the affidavit requires students to declare that they will not participate in protests or demonstrations on campus, while terming it "undemocratic".