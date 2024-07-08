Pankaj Agarwal appointed Haryana's Chief Electoral Officer

Chandigarh, Jul 8 (PTI) Senior IAS officer Pankaj Agarwal was appointed the chief electoral officer of Haryana on Monday.

The Haryana government issued Agarwal's posting orders.

"Pankaj Agarwal (2000 batch officer) has been posted as Chief Electoral Officer, Haryana and Commissioner and Secretary to Government, Elections Department," an official statement said.

The Haryana government had on July 4 transferred 12 IAS officers with immediate effect.

In that reshuffle, Anurag Agarwal, who was the chief electoral officer, Haryana, and ACS, Haryana Elections Department, had been transferred and posted as ACS Irrigation and Water Resources Department in Pankaj Agarwal's place.

However, Pankaj Agarwal's posting order had not been issued then. PTI SUN AS AS