Pankaja heir to Gopinath Munde's legacy, says NCP MLA; slams party colleague Dhananjay

Beed, Oct 26 (PTI) NCP MLA Prakash Solanke on Sunday said minister Pankaja Munde was the rightful heir of her father and BJP stalwart Gopinath Munde's legacy.

Solanke, the MLA from Majalgaon, also slammed his party colleague and former minister Dhananjay Munde on the issue.

Dhananjay Munde and Pankaja Munde are cousins.

"Gopinath Munde personally told me several times that Pankaja would carry forward his legacy. There should be no confusion or dispute on this," Solanke told reporters.

Attacking Dhananjay Munde, the MLA said those who entered politics recently must not take credit for getting others elected.