Pankaja Munde promises assistance to slain supporter’s family

Mumbai, Apr 19 (PTI) Maharashtra minister Pankaja Munde on Saturday offered to help the family of a supporter, who was recently killed in Beed district, assuring assistance and a job for his wife.

She spoke over the phone with the family of her supporter and BJP worker Babasaheb Age.

Munde, who belongs to Beed district, was scheduled to visit Age’s family at their home in Kittee Adgaon, but had to leave for Mumbai due to some other engagement.

BJP’s Beed district president Shankar Deshmukh and party leaders met Age’s family and handed over the aid sent by Munde.

Age had worked from Majalgaon tehsil in Beed district during Munde’s Lok Sabha campaign last year.

“I have lost a committed party worker. The incident has deeply affected me,” Munde said. PTI ND NR