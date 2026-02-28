Panneerselvam 'backstabbed' Jayalalithaa's ideals, says Union Minister Piyush Goyal

Madurai (Tamil Nadu), Feb 28 (PTI) Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday slammed expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam for switching loyalty to the ruling DMK and said his action amounted to betraying late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s ideals.

The Union Minister for Commerce and Industry said the self-respecting people of Tamil Nadu would not forgive Panneerselvam for joining the DMK.

The former Chief Minister, who was once an ally of the BJP, joined the DMK in the presence of its president and Tamil Nadu Chief M K Stalin on February 27, along with his son O P Ravindranath and a few supporters.

Asked if Panneerselvam joining the DMK would be a setback to the AIADMK-led NDA alliance, Goyal on a visit to the city ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on March 1, told reporters here that it would not impact the NDA alliance at the hustings.

"The people of Tamil Nadu have noted that the person to whom AIADMK leader and late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa gave so much of respect, affection and opportunity to become a Chief Minister has backstabbed the philosophy and high ideals of Jayalalithaa," the union minister said.

Goyal, who is the BJP Tamil Nadu election in-charge further said, "I am sure that the people of the state will not forgive Panneerselvam." PTI JSP JSP KH