Panneerselvam condemns non-release of education funds to Tamil Nadu by BJP-led Centre

Chennai, Jul 29 (PTI) Former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, an ally of the BJP-led NDA on Tuesday said the union government not releasing 'Samagra Shiksha' funds to Tamil Nadu is strongly condemnable as it affected the students and teachers.

Panneerselvam said Union Minister of State for Education, Jayant Chaudhary has replied in Lok Sabha that Rs 2,151 crore under the 'Samagra Shiksha' programme (2024-25) to Tamil Nadu has been put on hold over non-compliance of the 3-language policy.

That the state government did not agree to the conditions stipulated by the central government was an issue between the two governments, Panneeselvam said.

Hence, citing this as the reason for non-release of funds affects the poor and ordinary students and the teachers as well, and "this is strongly condemnable," he said in a statement adding, "this action of the central government is against federalism and the Right to Education Act." As non-release of funds will affect backward, most backward, scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and the poor students and teachers as well, Panneerselvam said the Centre should immediately release Rs 2,151 crore to the state.

Panneerselvam strongly criticising the union government assumes significance as his request for an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Tamil Nadu on July 26 and 27 did not materialise.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami met the prime minister at Tiruchirappalli airport on July 26 night. Also, Panneerselvam had not been invited when Amit Shah visited the state in recent times.

Amid speculations that Panneerselvam may quit the NDA and join the fledgling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhgam led by actor-politician Vijay, the former CM's statement assumes significance.

Panneerselvam heads the AIADMK Cadres Rights Retrieval Committee and he continues to legally contest Edappadi K Palaniswami's leadership of the AIADMK. PTI VGN VGN KH