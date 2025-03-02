'Panneerselvam will go to any extent for sake of post,' alleges Palaniswami

Theni (Tamil Nadu), Mar 2 (PTI) AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday strongly criticised expelled leader O Panneerselvam, alleging he would go to any extent for the sake of post and that he betrayed the party.

Addressing a public meeting here, Palaniswami said that when Panneerselvam did not get the post of the chief minister following J Jayalalithaa's death in 2016, he launched 'dharma yudham,' and he would go to any extent for the sake of office. After he became the chief minister in 2017, Palaniswami said Panneerselvam voted against the AIADMK government led by him and thereby supported the DMK.

"Did I betray?" asked Palaniswami and listed a number of events and alleged that Panneerselvam was the betrayer. Panneerselvam approaching the Election Commission over the two leaves symbol and the violence that led to the sealing of the AIADMK party office in 2022, were among the events listed by Palaniswami.

Reiterating that Panneerselvam worked in 1989 election for rival candidate Venniradai Nirmala, he wondered if it meant loyalty to 'Amma' Jayalalithaa.

Palaniswami claimed he was senior to Panneerselvam in the AIADMK and recalled the party postings and elected positions (including getting elected to the Lok Sabha in 1998).

While he became an MLA in 1989, Panneerselvam became a legislator only in 2001. Palaniswami said he and others supported Panneerselvam when he was in office (as chief minister and deputy cm). However, Panneerselvam would not accept anyone if he does not get any post, claimed Palaniswami and expressed confidence that the AIADMK would form the government after winning the 2026 Assembly election, due March-April next year.

Panneerselvam was expelled from the AIADMK in 2022. PTI VGN KH