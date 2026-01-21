Panneerselvam's loyalist Ramachandran to join DMK

Thanjavur (Tamil Nadu), Jan 21 (PTI) 'Kunnam' R T Ramachandran, a loyalist of ousted AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam on Wednesday said he and his followers will officially join the ruling DMK next week.

Earlier in the day, former AIADMK Minister R Vaithilingam, a staunch supporter of Panneerselvam, called on DMK President M K Stalin and formally got inducted into the ruling party at Anna Arivalayam, the party headquarters in Chennai.

Talking to reporters, Ramachandran said it was Vaithilingam who got him an opportunity from the late AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa to contest in the Kunnam constituency, Perambalur.

"Vaithilingam called me over telephone and said about his decision to join the DMK. Today, he tendered his resignation as legislator and joined the DMK in the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin," Ramachandran said.

"On January 26, during a conference scheduled to be presided over by Stalin in Thanjavur, I along with my 250-300 supporters will join the DMK in line with Vaithilingam," he said.

In the 2021 Assembly election, Ramachandran lost to DMK leader and current Transport Minister S S Sivasankar in the Kunnam constituency.